Dorothy Bozich and Steve Stein of Second Hand Purrs joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the organizations annual fundraiser! Last year's sale raised over $16,000 and are expecting another big fundraiser this year.

The sale runs on June 19 and June 20 at 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on June 21, at the Oak Creek American Legion, 9327 S. Shepard Ave, Oak Creek.

For more information visit: Second Hand Purrs