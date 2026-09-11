Savor Milwaukee’s Newest Culinary Celebration

Milwaukee’s lakefront is about to welcome an exciting new tradition. The inaugural Freshwater Food and Wine Festival arrives at Henry Maier Festival Park on September 19 and 20, bringing together renowned chefs, local culinary talent, exceptional wines, and unforgettable experiences. Founded by festival veteran Wes Shaver and co-produced by Chef Adam Pawlak, the event aims to showcase Milwaukee’s vibrant food culture while creating a signature gathering for food and wine enthusiasts. Guests can enjoy celebrity chef activations, tastings, and opportunities to discover some of the region’s best restaurants and culinary creators, all set against the backdrop of Milwaukee’s iconic lakefront.

