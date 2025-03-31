Ryan Jay's Reviews for Friday, March 28th

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is the first play from playwright and Oscar winner, Martin McDonagh. It’s a darkly comedic family drama produced by local theatre company The Constructivists. Founded by Artistic director Jaimelyn Gray, The Constructivists is among the best companies in Milwaukee for consistently producing the most daring, provocative and exciting material. Always the kind of shows you enjoy talking about after viewing - their impact stays with you. Opening tomorrow at the Broadway Theatre Center in the third ward and playing weekends through April 12th, don’t miss The Beauty Queen of Leeanne. Tickets are available now at TheConstructivists.org.

Death of a Unicorn is a dark comedy with a dash of fantasy thriller. Paul Rudd plays a single father who accidentally smashes into a unicorn while en route to do legal work for an ailing billionaire in the most gorgeous setting, secluded in the wilderness. His angsty teenage daughter is played by a brooding Jenna Ortega. And this is not your typical unicorn movie. It’s R-rated and peppered with themes reminiscent of E.T. and Jurassic Park - pitting morality against selfishness. It’s a ton of fun. See Death of a Unicorn.

The Woman in the Yard is one of the best new horror movies I can remember. Danielle Deadwyler plays a recently widowed, single mother of two in a remote home... where a cloaked woman appears out of nowhere in their front yard. Naturally, their power is out, their phones are dead, and the nearest neighbors are miles away. But it’s actually really deep and moving. It is as much a haunted house movie as it is a dark, psychological thriller, with incredible editing and sound design. The Woman in the Yard is super smart and effectively scary. See It.

For Ryan's full reviews of these and all the movies and shows you should see, stream, or skip, check out his website. It's RyanJayReviews.com.