Ryan Jay's Reviews for April 18th, 2025

SINNERS:

Sinners is an incredibly fresh, original film that intertwines period drama with gothic horror. Set in 1930s Mississippi, we find twin brothers, played by a super suave Michael B. Jordan, returning home from illegal affairs in Chicago. As the pair open a new blues nightclub, unwelcome visitors ask to enter and signal a turn to frightful events. Without revealing major spoilers, fangs do as much damage as bullets in this brilliant story, by writer-director Ryan Coogler, the man behind both Black Panther films. It’s packed with lore, Americana, and danger. It’s as suspenseful as it is interesting, with a dash of fantastic music performances. Sinners transcends conventions and expectations. See it in theaters.

THE WEDDING BANQUET:

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, The Wedding Banquet reimagines the rom-com, balancing drama and heart. Two couples and best friends, facing different challenges, concoct an extreme solution to their struggles. But the reality plays out very differently than their intentions, making for awkward moments, comedic relief, and personal growth. At its best, it showcases Bowen Yang’s dramatic range and is reminiscent of the classic comedy, The Birdcage, but it’s also slow and predictable. Now playing in theaters, The Wedding Banquet could be enjoyed streaming at home.

RANSOM CANYON:

Ransom Canyon is Netflix’s way of hopping on the Yellowstone bandwagon, catering to the ladies. It’s like a modern mix of Dynasty and Dallas, a Western soap opera that begins with a major tragedy. The season’s arc pits three Texas ranching families against each other. It crosses generations, with horses, high school football games, love triangles — all infused with competition and jealousy. I found it melodramatic and slow. If you love Westerns, you might check it out, but if you tend to agree with my taste, skip Ransom Canyon.

For his full reviews of all of these movies and shows you should see, stream, or skip, check out Ryan's website.