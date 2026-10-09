Running With Purpose: One Marathoner's Mission to Honor Veterans

For Dennis Beggs, crossing the finish line is about more than completing a marathon. He’s putting his miles toward a meaningful cause by running in support of VetsRoll, with plans involving the Chicago and New York City marathons. VetsRoll helps America’s senior veterans experience the memorials dedicated to their service while honoring them with closure, gratitude and respect. Dennis is sharing what inspired him to run for the organization, the running events that have shaped his journey and how others can help support the mission.

Those inspired to get involved or donate can visit VetsRoll > Home, where the organization currently features a Dennis Beggs fundraiser partnership.