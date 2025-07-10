Row, Race, and Repeat with the Return of the Dragon Boat Festival

Shary Tran, Founder, and Albert Chen, Board member of OCA Wisconsin, OCA’s team captain since 2013, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 11th Annual Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival!

With the backdrop of the Milwaukee skyline, the normally tranquil Lakeshore State Park will buzz with the energy of colorfully decorated 43-foot-long dragon boats and over 3,000 racers and spectators. The festival's highlight is the dragon boat races, where over 50 teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer, and a steerer navigate colorful, dragon-headed boats through the water with synchronized strokes, striving for speed and precision. Spectators line the shore, cheering on their favorite teams and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival will be at:

Lakeshore State Park

Saturday, July 12 from 8 am - 3:30 pm

For more information, visit MKE Dragon Boat Fest