Romance Readers Unite for a Milwaukee Literary Celebration

Books, community, and a little romance are coming together once again in Milwaukee. Natasha Meyer of The Well Red Damsel and Destiny Van Hoesen of MKE Books & Beers are bringing back From Milwaukee With Love, a four-day celebration of romance authors, readers, and local businesses. Running September 10 through 13, the event features panels, meet-and-greets, book crawls, and unique experiences designed to highlight Milwaukee's vibrant literary community while welcoming book lovers from around the world.