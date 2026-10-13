Rock, Perform, Repeat: See New Bands Take the Stage and Celebrate a New Chapter

Music has the power to build confidence, creativity, and connection, and that's the mission behind Girls Rock MKE. Since 2013, the nonprofit has empowered girls, women, and gender-expansive individuals through transformative music education programs.

This October, audiences can experience the excitement firsthand at the Ladies Rock Camp Showcase on October 18 at Radio Milwaukee Studios, where newly formed bands will perform original songs created over a single weekend. Then, on October 23, Girls Rock MKE hosts its "For the Record" fundraiser at The Argo, featuring live music, a silent auction, local artists, and a celebration of the organization's upcoming transition to its new name, Let's Get Loud MKE.

Learn more and purchase tickets at Girls Rock MKE.