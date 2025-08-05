Roaring Twenties Revival: Wine, History, and Uplifting Mansion

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. We help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours, and Doors Open Milwaukee.

Grace Fuhr and Dr. Jeffrey Coleman join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about the Milwaukee Wine Academy and its connection with Historic Milwaukee. Tune in to learn about Milwaukee Wine Academy's 1920's 1920s-inspired party at Uplifting Mansion. The event takes place on August 24th and includes a guided wine tasting, a tour of Uplifting Mansion, storytelling from Historic Milwaukee, and 1920s-themed outfits and music. This event is limited to 50 guests, so reserve your spot now!

August 24, 2 - 4 pm at Uplifting Mansion

For more information, visit Prohibition Pours: A Sip of the Past — Milwaukee Wine Academy