Rev Your Engines at This Classic Showcase!

Wisconsin Automotive Museum
Embark on a journey through time at the Wisconsin Auto Museum, where the story of automobile innovation unfolds. Their museum is home to a fascinating collection of over 120+ vehicles, each telling a unique tale of design, engineering, and cultural impact. Showcasing transportation history, the museum is Wisconsin’s largest auto museum, featuring an ever-changing display of classic and vintage autos and artifacts plus the largest assembled group of Hartford-built Kissel luxury automobiles.

