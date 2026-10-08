Remembering Loved Ones Through Culture, Community & Connection

Join Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum on October 24 for a vibrant Día de los Muertos celebration honoring loved ones through tradition, remembrance, and community. Kelly Gerlach and Dominga Pena join us to share what makes this colorful annual event a meaningful Milwaukee tradition.

The day begins with a 5K and 2K run/walk at 9:30 a.m., followed by a festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring community ofrendas, live performances, local vendors from Mercadera Market, and delicious food.

For more information on the event, you can go to Forest Home Cemetery's website to plan your visit.