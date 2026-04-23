Refreshing Mocktail Recipes to Savor and Sip!

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Woodford Spire Mocktail

Ingredients:

2oz Lemonade

2oz Unsweetened Iced Tea

1oz Cranberry Juice

Instructions:

Add ingredients to mixing glass and stir. Pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Oaks Lily

Ingredients:

1 ounce sweet and sour mix

¼ ounce orange juice

3 ounces cranberry juice

Lemon or orange wedge, for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add together the sweet and sour mix, orange juice and cranberry juice. Stir. Garnish with a lemon or orange wedge and serve.