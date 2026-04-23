Refreshing Mocktail Recipes to Savor and Sip!

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Woodford Spire Mocktail
Ingredients:
2oz Lemonade
2oz Unsweetened Iced Tea
1oz Cranberry Juice
Instructions:
Add ingredients to mixing glass and stir. Pour over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Oaks Lily
Ingredients:
1 ounce sweet and sour mix
¼ ounce orange juice
3 ounces cranberry juice
Lemon or orange wedge, for garnish
Instructions:
Fill a tall glass with ice. Add together the sweet and sour mix, orange juice and cranberry juice. Stir. Garnish with a lemon or orange wedge and serve.
Classic Mint Julep Mocktail
Ingredients:
4-5 fresh mint leaves
1 oz simple syrup
1/2 oz lemon juice
4-6 oz ginger ale
crushed ice
Instructions:
Muddle the fresh mint and simple syrup in a sturdy glass. Add lemon juice and stir. Fill the glass completely with crushed ice. Top with ginger ale. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.