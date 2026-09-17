Red vs. Blue: Wisconsin’s Rivalry Takes on Hunger

Wisconsin’s biggest college rivalry is heading off the court and into communities across the state. Piggly Wiggly and Hunger Task Force have launched Feeding the Rivalry, a statewide food drive that lets fans support their favorite team while helping families facing hunger. From now through December 5, shoppers can purchase a team-themed reusable bag, round up their purchase at checkout, or donate online. Every contribution adds points to a live.

Badgers-versus-Marquette scoreboard, with 100% of donations benefiting local hunger relief efforts. Follow the competition and learn how to participate at https://www.shopthepig.com/rivalry. Rivalry fuels the fun, but the real victory is helping neighbors in need.