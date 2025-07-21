Reconnecting with Agriculture at Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center

Abigail Winkel from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss its interactive agriculture education facility.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is a state-of-the-art, interactive agriculture education facility nestled in the heart of Eastern Wisconsin. Located halfway between Chicago and Door County, the center is positioned to draw visitors from across the state and beyond.

As consumers continue to be generations removed from the long history of Wisconsin's farm and production of agriculture, Farm Wisconsin closes the gap from field to fork. The discovery center offers an opportunity for older generations to reconnect with their farming roots and younger generations to consider potential careers and lives in the industry.

The organization is hosting a 3-day celebration for its 7th Anniversary! Guests of all ages are invited for a petting zoo, free cheese samples, interactive activities, demonstrations, and more.

The Seventh Anniversary Celebration is on July 24, 25, and 26. All three days of the Seventh Anniversary Celebration offer free admission for those 18 and under.

For more information, visit Farm Wisconsin