Read Up and Find Out If Nice Girls Win

Break the Invisible Contract. Master the Strategic. Stop abandoning yourself. These are all focuses in Nice Girls Win, a beautiful book focused on women by Reagan Roy. Reagan is here to discuss this new, empowering book with Tiff.

Reagan built two award-winning companies by refusing the lie that women have to choose between being kind and being powerful. In Nice Girls Win, she exposes the Invisible Contract - the unspoken rules women keep honoring without ever agreeing to them - and introduce the Strategic No, a way to protect your time, ambition and self-respect without guilt, apology or over-explaining.

Find more at Contact | Connect with Entrepreneur Kelly Ehlers — Nice Girls Win: The Book — nice girls win: the book