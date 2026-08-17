Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Read Up and Find Out If Nice Girls Win

Evoke Brands
Read Up and Find Out If Nice Girls Win
Posted
and last updated

Break the Invisible Contract. Master the Strategic. Stop abandoning yourself. These are all focuses in Nice Girls Win, a beautiful book focused on women by Reagan Roy. Reagan is here to discuss this new, empowering book with Tiff.

Reagan built two award-winning companies by refusing the lie that women have to choose between being kind and being powerful. In Nice Girls Win, she exposes the Invisible Contract - the unspoken rules women keep honoring without ever agreeing to them - and introduce the Strategic No, a way to protect your time, ambition and self-respect without guilt, apology or over-explaining.

Find more at Contact | Connect with Entrepreneur Kelly Ehlers — Nice Girls Win: The Book — nice girls win: the book

Report a typo