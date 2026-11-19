Holiday drinks don’t need alcohol to feel special. Two seasonal mocktails bring fresh flavors and festive flair to your next gathering.
Both recipes can be made with everyday ingredients and dressed up in your favorite glassware, making them an easy addition to Thanksgiving, Christmas or any winter gathering.
Rosemary Blueberry Smash
Ingredients:
7-8 Blueberries
1 Rosemary sprig, stripped
1oz Honey
1 oz Lemon juice, fresh
4 oz soda water
Instructions:
Gently muddle blueberries, rosemary, lemon juice and honey in your cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake for at least 10 seconds. Double strain into your glass with fresh ice. Top with soda water and stir to combine. Garnish with blueberries and/or rosemary sprig.
The Notorious F.I.G.
Ingredients:
1oz Fig Syrup*
1oz Lemon juice, fresh
2oz Apple Cider
1 tsp Ginger, freshly grated
1 tsp Fig jam
Instructions:
Place all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake for at least 15-20 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass or your favorite stemware. Garnish with a dried fig.
*Fig Syrup
Ingredients:
½ cup Sundried figs, quartered
1 cup Water
½ cup Sugar
4 slices Fresh ginger
Instructions:
Combine the quartered figs, water and sugar in a small saucepan and let sit for 45 minutes. Add the sugar and place on the stove. Bring to a simmer and stir until the sugar dissolves (10-15 minutes). Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. Strain into a container and will last up to 3 weeks in the fridge.