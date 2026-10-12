Raise a Glass: Lake Geneva’s Orchard Sips & Farm-Fresh Flavors Await

Lake Geneva's food and craft beer scene is full of character. Sip farm-inspired brews at Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, located on a family farm with more than a century of history. At Mashtun Brewing Company, small-batch brewing allows for creative beers paired with comfort-food favorites. For a truly unique experience, visit Topsy Turvy Brewery, housed inside a historic church where stunning architecture meets innovative Wisconsin-inspired beer. Looking for something different? House of Bogini offers globally inspired flavors, fresh ingredients, and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options. Together, these local gems create a flavorful Lake Geneva getaway.

Visit Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, Mashtun Brewing Company, Topsy Turvy Brewery, and House of Bogini

For all Lake Geneva, head to VisitLakeGeneva.com