Pup Parents Needed: How You Can Help & A Smoother Process!

Wisconsin Humane Society
Stacy Oatman, from the Wisconsin Humane Society, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how you can help a furry friend in need. With rising living costs, the Wisconsin Humane Society understands the hardship of adopting a pet into your family.

The organization is offering a $75 fee for all dogs 6 months or older, and a "Benchwarmer" adoption fee of just $25. The offer includes a free vet exam, microchip, a started bag of food, a month long MetLife Pet Insurance, discounts from select businesses, and more!

The offer goes until June 30th, for more information visit Wisconsin Humane Society

