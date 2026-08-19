Professional Advice for the Dashboard Lights

You may not want to admit it, but most of us are guilty of ignoring a dashboard warning for a little too long. How do you know which lights need immediate attention and which ones can wait? Find your guide here!
The biggest key is to know Your Dashlights!
- What do common warning lights mean? What if they are blinking?
- What should you do if these lights turn on while driving?
- Which lights should you bring your vehicle to service?
If any of these lights are on your vehicle, Van Horn is here to help. Let them take a look, catching it early can prevent bigger repairs over time.
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