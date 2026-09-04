Preserving Family Stories That Span Generations

What can family stories teach us about resilience, history, and hope? Author Tammy Borden is helping readers answer that question through novels inspired by her own family's experiences in Europe during some of history's most challenging times.

Borden's first book, Waltraud: A True Story of Growing Up in Nazi Germany, was written to preserve her mother's memories for future generations. The project grew far beyond family and friends, leading to more than 200 speaking engagements. Her newest novel, The Harvest Keeper, draws from her grandmother's and father's experiences surviving Ukraine's Holodomor famine. Through these personal stories, Borden encourages families to capture and preserve their own histories before they're lost.

Learn more about Tammy's books, speaking events, and upcoming appearances at tammyborden.com