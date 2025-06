Chef Adam Pawlak of Egg and Flour Pasta Bar, joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how to make Pimento cheese, and his involvement at Solly's. Pawlak will be making pimento cheeseburgers at Solly's tonight at 10:30-7pm for his non-profit "Cooking for Kids WI".

Adam Pawlak will also be on the new Food Network show, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, airing on July 1st at 8 pm CT.

For more information visit Cooking for Kids