Performing Arts Lovers, Step Up for Appreciation!

Support performing arts and visit these three upcoming shows! The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage since 1967. UPAF funds groups that provide our community with the best of music, dance and theater. In addition to entertainment excellence, these organizations provide transformative educational programs for local children and expand arts access for all.

Skylight Music Theatre's Graceful Warrior - From August 28 – August 29 at 158 North Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

TBEY Arts Center's A Journey Through Dance - On Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall Marcus Performing Arts Center 929 N Water St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

Black Arts Milwaukee Theatre Festival In the Deep Tracks - From August 12 - 29, 2026 at Wisconsin Black Historical Society / Museum 2620 West Center Street Milwaukee, WI 53206

UPAF is also celebrating their 60th year! They will be honoring 60 individuals who care about the arts as much as they do. The nomination form is located on the front page of UPAF - Home