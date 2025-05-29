Peep Future Talents in The World of Television

Future television producers, directors and journalists are getting first hand experience! Nicolet High School's broadcast studio is equipped with professional grade cameras, soundboards and editing software. The students invited Steph Brown to see how they operate their newsroom.

Many of those students have already started film production companies, applied to film schools, and some are even working with existing media companies.

We are so proud of them and the future of media. Keep up the great work!

You can watch Steph’s full interview above.

