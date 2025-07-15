Paint the Town at Gallery Night MKE

Gallery Night MKE returns for its summer event on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19. It is two days of gallery hopping, art viewing, and offers visitors the opportunity to purchase original and local art while visiting Milwaukee’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Art lovers can visit gallerynightmke for more information and to see a full list of the 50-plus participating venues. This July, Gallery Night MKE features numerous venues exhibiting art throughout Milwaukee neighborhoods, including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and more. Admission is free to all venues during event hours.