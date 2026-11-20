Ready to put a whole new glow on paint night? Glow District Studio is bringing its interactive Glow Night back to West Allis on December 11 at Talia’s Event Venue.

Guests paint under blacklights using vibrant UV paints that illuminate their artwork as they create. No experience is necessary, and everything needed to paint, including a canvas, brushes and supplies, is provided. Best of all, everyone takes their glowing creation home.

The 21+ event features two 90-minute sessions at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., with 50 seats available per session. Come solo, plan a date night or bring the whole group.

Learn more and reserve your spot at Glow District Studio.