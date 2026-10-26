One Step at a Time: Walking Toward a Future Without Stomach Cancer

Every step can make a difference. Strides Against Stomach Cancer returns to Germantown for its third annual one-mile charity walk supporting Debbie’s Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer.

Inspired by local Stage IV stomach cancer survivor and advocate Lisa Bartoszewicz, the event raises funds for research, patient support, and awareness while bringing survivors, families, and supporters together. The previous two walks have raised more than $50,000 for the cause.

The walk takes place November 1 at Kinderberg Park in Germantown, with check-in at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

Register or donate at Strides Against Stomach Cancer.