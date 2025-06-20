Come along as we go inside one of Milwaukee's most famous structures — which used to be a Post Office and Customs House in Chicago. How was the space transformed into what we now know as the Basilica of St. Josaphat? Watch the full story above to find out.

To see the Basilica in person, sign up for a tour. You can also stop by for Mass or visit the gift shop. For more information on all of it, head over to TheBasilica.org

For more information about efforts to preserve the Basilica, visit TheBasilicaFoundation.org