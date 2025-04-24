Oak Tree Giveaway

Lake Michigan Bird Observatory will be handing out free native oak tree saplings to the public. These trees help birds, pollinators and improve water quality. By planting native oak trees, you are getting a great start on making your yard friendlier for pollinators, birds, and wildlife. These trees are hosts for many pollinator species and support birds and other wildlife. Plus, as stormwater trees, they slow down and help infiltrate water, protecting our streams and Lake Michigan. Pick up your tree while supplies last starting at 9 am outside the WJ Niederkorn Library 316 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074

**LMBO is hosting a native plant sale and World Migratory Bird Day celebration in Upper Lake Park, Port Washington May 17 9am-1pm. We will be selling native plugs at a discounted price – 3 plants for $10 and pints/quarts will be 3 plants for $15.

