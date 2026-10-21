No World Series Ticket? Here's Where to Watch in Milwaukee

The Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 44 years, and Milwaukee is ready to celebrate. Milwaukee Record co-founder and editor Matt Wild shares some of the best places to catch the action without paying sky-high ticket prices. Fans can join the massive World Series Block Party in the Third Ward, watch on a 200-inch screen at Bavarian Bierhaus, get close to American Family Field at Kegel’s Inn, or head to The Cooperage and Boone & Crockett for indoor and riverside viewing. With giant screens, food, drinks and plenty of fellow Brewers fans, there are plenty of ways to experience the World Series excitement around Milwaukee.