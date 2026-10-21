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No World Series Ticket? Here's Where to Watch in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Record
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The Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 44 years, and Milwaukee is ready to celebrate. Milwaukee Record co-founder and editor Matt Wild shares some of the best places to catch the action without paying sky-high ticket prices. Fans can join the massive World Series Block Party in the Third Ward, watch on a 200-inch screen at Bavarian Bierhaus, get close to American Family Field at Kegel’s Inn, or head to The Cooperage and Boone & Crockett for indoor and riverside viewing. With giant screens, food, drinks and plenty of fellow Brewers fans, there are plenty of ways to experience the World Series excitement around Milwaukee.

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