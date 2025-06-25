New Performances Near You at The United Performing Arts Fund

Katie Korek joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the new performances coming this summer to Southeastern Wisconsin. The 2025 summer tour, The Heat is On, brings together iconic summer anthems—from Woodstock classics to beach tunes and blockbuster movie scores—capturing the essence of sun-soaked days, festive nights, remembering cherished memories of the season, and making new ones with family and friends.

Summit Players Theatre is a traveling, non-profit theatre company that presents short, accessible, free Shakespeare workshops and performances to audiences around the state of Wisconsin. From June 21 through July 27, Love’s Labour’s Lost, will be performed. The performances are about 75-minutes in length, cutting the full text of the Shakespeare play.

