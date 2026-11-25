People living with persistent headaches and migraines have a new option for specialized care in southeastern Wisconsin. Mind+ Neurology has opened a new location, led by neurologist Dr. Traci Purath.

Mind+ Neurology specializes in comprehensive care for headaches, migraines and concussions, with treatment designed specifically around the needs of headache sufferers. The clinic says its model gives patients quicker access to specialized neurological care, including same-day availability in some cases.

The Brookfield clinic joins Mind+ Neurology locations in Mequon and Appleton. The practice also offers a walk-in Headache Urgent Care option for people who need more immediate help.

Learn more or schedule an appointment at Board-Certified Headache & Migraine Relief - Mind+ Neurology or call 888-585-7975.