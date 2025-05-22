New Book Release- A Line Meant

Check out Dasha Kelly's new book release titled A Line Meant. It’s an anthology of 60 voices across Wisconsin, born from her statewide initiative of the same name during her tenure as Wisconsin Poet Laureate. She has been touring the state on a book launch tour. The last event will be Thursday, May 22, 6pm at Racine Public Library. More workshops and readings will be scheduled for the end of summer and fall. Interested? DashaKH.com

