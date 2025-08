Gloria Witt, owner of Juicy Rocks, has been a hobby collector for most of her life. She started her online business when she started having too much to keep to herself.

Gloria joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how crystals can play a part in female fertility, love, grief, and confidence. Juicy Rocks carries a wide variety for any occasion. Tune in to learn about crystal energy, popular crystals, and how to use them.