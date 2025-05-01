National Therapy Animal Day

Sawdust is a 12 y/o miniature horse adopted from the Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock IL. Sawdust was found running alongside the road in IL with another mini horse, and when his owner was unable to be located, he was placed up for adoption. Alexa Billstrom adopted Sawdust when she was 15. She became involved in therapy work after her older sister was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, which is almost identical to leukemia, except that it isn’t a cancer. She received all the same treatments as someone with leukemia would receive, and spent an entire summer inpatient at Children’s Hospital. Alexa saw the impact that the therapy dogs had on her, and that inspired her to begin training Sawdust for therapy work.

Sawdust brings smiles to people whether it is a school or nursing home.

