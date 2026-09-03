More Than a Thrift Store: How Your Donations Help Change Lives

A trip to your local Salvation Army Thrift Store does more than uncover great deals. Every donation and purchase helps support The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, a program that provides housing, work therapy, life skills training, counseling and spiritual support for adults working to rebuild their lives. From furniture and clothing to books, antiques and unique treasures, shoppers can find affordable items while making a meaningful impact in their community. The ARC offers individuals a path toward recovery and a fresh start, helping transform challenges into opportunities for lasting change across Southeastern Wisconsin. Vist them for more information!