More Than a Cup of Coffee: Brewing Opportunity & Connection

At Friendship Cafe, every purchase helps create meaningful opportunities for individuals in our community. Operated by Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, the café serves as a hub for employment training, helping people with disabilities and mental health challenges gain valuable workplace skills and experience.

The program continues to grow, expanding beyond the café to include creative outlets, art opportunities, and a new farmers market that gives participants even more ways to explore their interests and talents. On What’s Brewing Wisconsin, Assistant Barista Danny Donovan shares his experience in the program and the skills he’s developed along the way.

Learn more about employment training opportunities, community programs, and how to get involved at Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.