Mocktails of the Week: Grapefruit and Sage Sparkler and a Velvet Eclipse

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Grapefruit & Sage Sparkler
Ingredients:
4 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
1 oz sage simple syrup*
½ oz fresh lime juice
sparkling water or club soda
sage sprig OR grapefruit wheel
Instructions:
Muddle a small sage leaf in the bottom of your wine glass if you want an extra herbaceous kick. Fill the glass with ice cubes, pour in the juices and sage syrup, then top with sparkling water and stir gently. Add garnish.
*Sage Simple Syrup
(simmer ½ cup water and ½ cup sugar with 5–6 fresh sage leaves for 15 minutes, no longer or it will bring out the bitterness.
The Velvet Eclipse
Ingredients:
3 lg blackberries
½ oz honey
2 oz cold brew coffee
1 oz pineapple juice
¾ oz lemon juice
3 basil leaves
Instructions:
Muddle blackberries and honey together in a glass. Add ice, cold brew, pineapple juice, lemon juice and basil leaves. Shake vigorously! Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with basil.