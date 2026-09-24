Mocktails of the Week: Grapefruit and Sage Sparkler and a Velvet Eclipse

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Grapefruit & Sage Sparkler

Ingredients:

4 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1 oz sage simple syrup*

½ oz fresh lime juice

sparkling water or club soda

sage sprig OR grapefruit wheel

Instructions:

Muddle a small sage leaf in the bottom of your wine glass if you want an extra herbaceous kick. Fill the glass with ice cubes, pour in the juices and sage syrup, then top with sparkling water and stir gently. Add garnish.

*Sage Simple Syrup

(simmer ½ cup water and ½ cup sugar with 5–6 fresh sage leaves for 15 minutes, no longer or it will bring out the bitterness.