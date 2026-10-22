Mocktails of the Week: Fall Fun Sips You Won't Forget

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Candy Corn Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 oz NA bourbon or rye whiskey
½ oz candy corn simple syrup*
2 to 3 dashes pecan bitters
Soda water
Large ice cube
Orange peel or twist (for garnish)
A few candy corn pieces (optional garnish)
Instructions:
In a mixing glass, combine the NA bourbon, candy corn syrup, and bitters with a handful of ice cubes. Stir gently for 20 to 25 seconds to chill and dilute slightly. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the oils from an orange peel over the glass by twisting it, drop the peel into the drink, and top with a few pieces of candy corn.
*Candy Corn Syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup of water
1 cup of candy corn
½ cup sugar
Instructions:
Add candy corn and water in a small saucepan over medium heat until the candy corn dissolves. Stir in sugar until dissolved, then remove from heat, cool, and strain into a bottle.
Vampire's Kiss Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz NA bourbon
3 oz pomegranate juice,
1/2 oz fresh lime juice,
1 bar spoon Luxardo cherry syrup,
1 oz chilled cola
1 oz chilled club soda
Garnish: A fresh sprig of rosemary
Instructions:
Shake the NA bourbon, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and cherry syrup with ice, strain over fresh ice, and top with cola and club soda.