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Mocktails of the Week: Fall Fun Sips You Won't Forget

Brad Yates
Mocktails of the Week: Fall Fun Sips You Won't Forget
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Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Candy Corn Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz NA bourbon or rye whiskey

½ oz candy corn simple syrup*

2 to 3 dashes pecan bitters

Soda water

Large ice cube

Orange peel or twist (for garnish)

A few candy corn pieces (optional garnish)

Instructions:

In a mixing glass, combine the NA bourbon, candy corn syrup, and bitters with a handful of ice cubes. Stir gently for 20 to 25 seconds to chill and dilute slightly. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the oils from an orange peel over the glass by twisting it, drop the peel into the drink, and top with a few pieces of candy corn.

*Candy Corn Syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

1 cup of candy corn

½ cup sugar

Instructions:

Add candy corn and water in a small saucepan over medium heat until the candy corn dissolves. Stir in sugar until dissolved, then remove from heat, cool, and strain into a bottle.

Vampire's Kiss Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz NA bourbon

3 oz pomegranate juice,

1/2 oz fresh lime juice,

1 bar spoon Luxardo cherry syrup,

1 oz chilled cola

1 oz chilled club soda

Garnish: A fresh sprig of rosemary

Instructions:

Shake the NA bourbon, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and cherry syrup with ice, strain over fresh ice, and top with cola and club soda.

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