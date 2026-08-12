MKE's First Raccoon Bobblehead

Pop culture icon and social media star, Jimothy the Raccoon becomes a bobblehead! The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead of Jimothy, the Seattle raccoon that went viral in July. Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of Milwaukee's own National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum talks about the reasoning behind this new attribution.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is the world's only museum dedicated to bobbleheads, located at 170C S. 1st St., 2nd Floor in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. To find more visit National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum