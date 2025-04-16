Mister Bear is This Week's Underdog

Our underdog this week is Mister Bear who has been staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha. Every day is an adventure for this one year old mixed breed. He loves to swim. You can take him on a test run as Mister Bear is eligible for the fosterr to adopt program where he can come stay with you for two weeks to see if he is a good fit for your family.

Reach out to Hawsto meet Mister Bear.

262-542-8851