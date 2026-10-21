Milwaukee's Iconic "Polish Moon" Gets A Playful Twist

One of Milwaukee’s most recognizable landmarks is getting a playful new tribute. Historic Milwaukee, Inc. is celebrating the Rockwell Clock Tower, originally unveiled as the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower on Halloween in 1962. The landmark stands 280 feet above street level and became affectionately known as the “Polish Moon” because of its glowing presence over Milwaukee’s south side. Now, that piece of local history has inspired a one-of-a-kind clock tower dog toy, giving Milwaukeeans and their four-legged friends a fun way to celebrate the city’s architecture. Program Director Julia Griffith will also share details about Historic Milwaukee’s special spooky tours and upcoming programs.

Find the toy and learn more at Historic Milwaukee.