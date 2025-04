Milwaukee Zine Fest is an annual celebration produced by The Bindery in partnership with Milwaukee Public Library. It is one of the Midwest’s longest-standing zine fests, going strong for 16 years.

Cris Siqueira and Shelly McClone-Carriere are co-owners of Lion's Tooth Bookstore and longtime volunteers with the festival. They joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about how Zine Fest got started.

Watch the full interview above. Click here to shop with Lion's Tooth.