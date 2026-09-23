Milwaukee Students Team Up With Great Chefs for a Brunch That Gives Back

What happens when Milwaukee students share a kitchen with some of the city’s most celebrated chefs? You get Forks & Futures, a unique fundraising brunch that supports hands-on culinary education while showcasing the talents of young aspiring cooks.

FoodRight, a Milwaukee nonprofit that has taught more than 11,000 local students to cook since 2015, is pairing student-chefs with six acclaimed Milwaukee chefs for its inaugural signature fundraiser. Guests will enjoy creative dishes, inspiring student stories, raffle opportunities and exclusive auction experiences.

Joining us are Lisa Kingery, Founder and CEO of FoodRight, and Justin Aprahamian, chef-owner of Sanford, to discuss how cooking builds confidence, creativity and lifelong healthy habits. The event comes at a pivotal time as FoodRight seeks community support to continue its mission of bringing culinary nutrition education to Milwaukee youth.

Forks & Futures takes place Sunday, September 27, at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin. Learn more and purchase tickets at FoodRight.