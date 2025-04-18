Milwaukee Magazine Shares The Best of the Burbs

Milwaukee Magazine's Carole Nicksin joined What's Brewing to talk about all the amazing opportunities around Milwaukee, with the results of the Best of the Burbs Readers' Choice Survey.

Here were some of the highlights:

Best of the Burbs!



Best New Restaurant—Margaux Brasserie, Brookfield

Best Fine Dining—Le Reve Patisserie & Cafe, Wauwatosa

Best Soup—Erv's Mug, Oak Creek

Best Fish Fry—Kegel's Inn, West Allis



Recreation

Best Park on the South Side—Grant Park, South Milwaukee

Best Attraction—Old World Wisconsin, Eagle

Best Pool—Tosa Pool at Hoyt Park, Wauwatosa

Best Hike —Kettle Moraine State Forest

Best Arts/Theater Organization—Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Brookfield

Best Main Street--Cedarburg



Shopping

Gift Store—Winkie's, Whitefish Bay

Garden Store—Stein's, multiple locations

Furniture/Home Goods—Biltrite, Greenfield

Check out more goodies from Milwaukee Magazine here.