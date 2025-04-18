Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Milwaukee Magazine Shares The Best of the Burbs

Milwaukee Magazine
Milwaukee Magazine's Carole Nicksin joined What's Brewing to talk about all the amazing opportunities around Milwaukee, with the results of the Best of the Burbs Readers' Choice Survey.
Posted

Milwaukee Magazine's Carole Nicksin joined What's Brewing to talk about all the amazing opportunities around Milwaukee, with the results of the Best of the Burbs Readers' Choice Survey.

Here were some of the highlights:

Best of the Burbs!

  1. Best New Restaurant—Margaux Brasserie, Brookfield
  2. Best Fine Dining—Le Reve Patisserie & Cafe, Wauwatosa
  3. Best Soup—Erv's Mug, Oak Creek
  4. Best Fish Fry—Kegel's Inn, West Allis

Recreation

  1. Best Park on the South Side—Grant Park, South Milwaukee
  2. Best Attraction—Old World Wisconsin, Eagle
  3. Best Pool—Tosa Pool at Hoyt Park, Wauwatosa
  4. Best Hike —Kettle Moraine State Forest
  5. Best Arts/Theater Organization—Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Brookfield
  6. Best Main Street--Cedarburg

Shopping

  1. Gift Store—Winkie's, Whitefish Bay
  2. Garden Store—Stein's, multiple locations
  3. Furniture/Home Goods—Biltrite, Greenfield

Check out more goodies from Milwaukee Magazine here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo