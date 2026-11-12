Milwaukee Is Turning Up the Heat

Get ready for some serious heat! Dave’s Hot Chicken is celebrating the opening of its new Glendale restaurant at 5260 N. Port Washington Road.

Known for Nashville-style chicken, Dave’s serves tenders and sliders across seven spice levels, from Not Hot to Reaper, plus favorites like mac and cheese, fries, Hot Mozz and loaded shakes.

The November 13 grand opening kicks off with a 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting. The first 100 guests to order will receive a gift card for a future visit, exclusive Dave’s merch and entry into a drawing for Free Dave’s for a Year.

Learn More: Dave’s Hot Chicken