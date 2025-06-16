Milwaukee Celebrates 2nd Annual Juneteenth Gospel Festival

The Juneteenth Gospel Fest has emerged as the enjoyable family day of cultural discovery, filled with a variety of events promoting cultural unity, enrichment, and ethnic diversity to connect Milwaukeeans with resources and services. The festival will include vendors, food, live gospel groups and choirs, recognition from city leaders, health and community resources. Therefore, we are dedicated to supporting the whole family in uniting to establish a long-lasting change. Visit Juneteenth Gospel Fest MKE