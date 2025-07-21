Millie's Ready for Her Forever Home

Millie may be 8 years old, but she sure doesn't act like it! She loves a good adventure. She enjoys car rides, but her favorite is going for walks and hikes—anywhere she can smell some new smells! She's an outdoor girl at heart and loves to be on the go!

After walks, her second favorite things are treats, which makes her super easy to train--not that you need to. She's well-trained and knows commands like sit, paw, down, stay, and leave it.

After a good adventure, Millie is happy snuggling up on the couch and taking a nice, long nap. Millie would love to find someone to be her adventure buddy!

Learn more at tailwaggers.com

