Meta's Massive Settlement: Are Kids Safer on Social Media Now?

A landmark settlement involving Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is raising important questions for parents across the country. The agreement includes billions in payments to states and new safeguards designed to better protect children and teens from potentially addictive platform features.

Liz Repking, founder and president of Cyber Safety Consulting, joins us to explain what these changes could mean for families. The conversation will explore new protections such as daily usage limits, stronger age verification measures, and nighttime restrictions for younger users. While the settlement represents a significant step toward greater accountability, many experts agree that parental involvement remains essential. Repking will discuss whether these changes are enough to make social media safer, how Wisconsin families may be affected, and what parents can do to help children develop healthy digital habits in an increasingly connected world.