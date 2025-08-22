Menomonee Falls Saddle Club Invites You to Celebrate Its 60th Anniversary

Riley Turinske, event host and MFSC Secretary, and Jeannie Braun, Board of Directors Member, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the organization's 60th Anniversary Open House.

The Menomonee Falls Saddle Club owns its club grounds in Sussex, WI. The club was founded in 1965, and we are a diverse group whose many equine interests include: trail riding, English/Western showing, speed showing, riding in parades, drill team, or owning horses simply as a backyard "pet".

The event will be on August 23, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, visit Falls Saddle Club