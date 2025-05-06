Meet This Weeks Underdog, Calliope

Meet Calliope! She is a 5 year old, female, terrier mix.This beautiful girl is independent, yet she absolutely loves her people and enjoys bonding with them. She’s a playful pup who loves to run and have fun with her dog friends! She also enjoys her daily walks, eager to explore the world around her.

Calliope is highly food motivated—she’ll do anything for a tasty treat, which makes training a breeze! She’s almost fully potty trained and is making great strides every day. When she’s not playing or learning, Calliope loves to snuggle up and keep you company, especially when she is wearing one of her cozy sweaters.

If you're looking for an independent but loving companion who enjoys both playtime and cuddle time, Calliope is the perfect fit for you!

Visit EBHS.ORG